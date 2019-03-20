In pictures: 'Magical' Legoland-themed sensory garden unveiled at Alexander Devine Children's Hospice

A Legoland-themed sensory garden which ‘will help families make magical memories together’ has been opened at the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

The garden was designed and created by the theme park and its children’s charity partner Merlin’s Magic Wand.

It features wheelchair-friendly winding pathways, a calming water feature, a storytelling area and musical play pieces including a rain wheel, petal drum and xylophone.

Nestled among the plants and flowers are a host of Lego models designed by the resort’s model makers.

An opening ceremony took place at the hospice, in Snowball Hill, yesterday (Wednesday) which saw final brick flowers planted into the garden.

Charity co-founder Fiona Devine said: “Our heartfelt thanks go to the staff at Legoland Windsor and Merlin’s Magic Wand for their support, creativity and passion for our sensory garden.

“Our garden will bring many smiles and hours of fun to our children and their families, what greater gift to give.”

Thomas Jellum, divisional director at Legoland, added: “Our friendship with the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service team is incredibly important to us and we hope that the garden helps families to make magical memories together.”