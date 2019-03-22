Royal Borough's new managing director outlines council vision

The Royal Borough’s new managing director has outlined his vision for the council, with increased resident engagement during Maidenhead’s regeneration process forming a key priority.

Duncan Sharkey started work as the council’s new head of paid service last month following the departure of his predecessor Alison Alexander.

The 47-year-old joins at a demanding time for the borough as it attempts to deliver its ambitious regeneration of Maidenhead and secure Government approval for the hotly-contested Borough Local Plan.

But Mr Sharkey told the Advertiser that as spades begin to enter the ground, he wants the council to make every effort to speak to residents about what they want their town to look like going forward.

He said: “We’ve talked about the sites that are being taken forward but we need to start discussing what that means for the town.

“How does the rest of the town improve because these sites are being developed?

“It’s that engagement that we all accept we need to continue with local people to talk about what sort of town we want to be in the future and who we are building the town for.”

He added that meetings had already taken place with residents’ groups across the area to understand their concerns on issues including the Borough Local Plan.

With the UK’s future within the EU still unresolved, Mr Sharkey also said he had been meeting with businesses across the borough to establish their plans in the event of a ‘No Deal’ Brexit.

He added: “It’s early days and businesses are still looking for that certainty about the process but most of the companies I’ve been talking to have laid their contingency plans for Brexit.

“Nobody is saying to me that if we leave without a deal they’re off, but they’ve laid contingency plans about how they can still trade with Europe and how they can get parts and supplies in.

“In one or two cases they are talking about being able to split between different locations.”

Introductions have already been made to the ranks of Royal Borough councillors, with the local elections looming in May.

But the new managing director was keen to stress his ‘apolitical’ role and the need for mutual respect between himself and councillors.

“I’m not here as a political person, I’m apolitical and I’m here to deliver the wishes of the council,” he said.

“What I’ll be making sure is that all councillors get whatever they’re entitled to, whether that’s information, advice or support.”

He added: “At the end of the day the council is a democratic organisation and we’re here to do the best for local people.

“There are controversial decisions and democracy is a way of enabling us to make those decisions and move on.

“The whole point of having local democracy is life isn’t binary and simple, if it was obvious what the best thing to do was you’d just do it.”