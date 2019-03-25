Data reveals six in every 100 deaths in Windsor and Maidenhead linked to pollution

Air pollution causes six in every 100 deaths of people aged 30 and over in Windsor and Maidenhead, data has revealed.

The latest Public Health England figures show that 5.8 in every 100 deaths of people aged 30 and over in Windsor and Maidenhead in 2017 were linked to long-term exposure to air pollution.

The data only measures PM2.5 – small particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres, about three per cent of the width of a human hair.

Road traffic and some industrial activities are major sources of PM2.5 emissions.

The proportion of deaths caused by air pollution has decreased slightly since 2010, when 5.9 in every 100 deaths in Windsor and Maidenhead were attributed to these particles in the air.

Martin Tett, transport spokesman for the Local Government Association, said: "We need to be able to live in safe communities, which includes making sure the air we breathe is as free from pollution as possible.

"If the Government’s air quality plans and any new local powers are to be successful, they need to be underpinned by local flexibility and sufficient funding, which needs to be addressed in the Spending Review.

"Councils also need local powers, particularly with regard to traffic offences, government support on planning and transport matters, and robust national action to help the country transition to low-emission vehicles and power generation."