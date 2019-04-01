Rough sleeping cash granted to councils

Extra government funding to help rough sleepers has been given to the Royal Borough.

The council has received £88,000 from the £8.8million given to South East authorities, which came from the government’s £100m rough sleeping strategy.

It will be used to fund rough sleeping

co-ordinator roles, add new or extra outreach services or be spent on temporary accommodation.

“The £100m-backed Rough Sleeping Strategy sets out this Government’s blueprint for ending rough sleeping for good across the South East and the rest of the country,” communities secretary James Brokenshire MP said.

Slough has been given £339,568, among the highest amounts awarded to the authorities.