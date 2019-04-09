Royal Borough salaries higher than UK median income

11:47AM, Tuesday 09 April 2019
Workers in the borough earn significantly more than the national median income, according to HMRC.
The average worker brought in £27,200 before tax in the 2016-17 financial year, according to figures published last week.
That is higher than the UK-wide median income of £23,600.
Unsurprisingly, workers in the City of London have the highest median salary at £54,300. The lowest in the UK was in Boston, Lincolnshire.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Wexham Park Hospital has urged members of the public to minimise pressures on services tomorrow by considering other treatment options before attending as the emergency department moves into the new assessment centre.