    • Royal Borough salaries higher than UK median income

    Workers in the borough earn significantly more than the national median income, according to HMRC.

    The average worker brought in £27,200 before tax in the 2016-17 financial year, according to figures published last week.

    That is higher than the UK-wide median income of £23,600.

    Unsurprisingly, workers in the City of London have the highest median salary at £54,300. The lowest in the UK was in Boston, Lincolnshire.

