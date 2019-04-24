Opposition leader to complain over Simon Dudley's 'trolling' accusation

The council’s opposition head has hit back after she was accused of ‘trolling’ and blocked by the Royal Borough leader.

Cllr Lynne Jones (Ind, Old Windsor) said the comments were a ‘serious allegation’ and were ‘contrary’ to the Councillors’ Code of Conduct, and intends to make a formal complaint to the council.

She wrote to The Advertiser which reported on council leader Simon Dudley’s (Con, Riverside) comments last week. He accused Cllr Jones of trolling after he blocked her on Twitter.

Cllr Jones said on Tuesday: “The article followed a series of exchanges on social media where Cllr Dudley was stating that the Conservatives were pledging £50m would be spent on highways and pavements in the next (four) years and potholes would be repaired in 24 hours.

“I pointed out that the road maintenance and pavement budget was not anywhere near that amount and the road maintenance budget had been cut for 19/20. I also pointed out that there was already a policy for repairing potholes in 24 hours.”

But she said that ‘rather than provide alternative evidence or an explanation to back up his claims he decided to block me’ and had then ‘attacked my character and tried to sully my reputation’ with by claiming she trolled online. She said it was a ‘serious allegation to make against a fellow councillor’.

The term ‘troll’ is used to describe someone who makes deliberately provocative online comments.

Cllr Jones also told the Advertiser that she felt ‘disappointment’ at the Conservative council leader, who she said should set ‘some kind of example’.

When asked if he stood by his comments or would withdraw them, Cllr Dudley said: “I think you should chat to the monitoring officer (Mary Severin) as her complaint has no merit.

“More time wasting.”

Ms Severin handles code of conduct complaints.