FEATURE: 80 years of Citizens Advice

A service supporting people through their legal and money worries is marking 80 years.

Citizens Advice Maidenhead & Windsor received a visit from Queen Elizabeth in April 1989 to celebrate the charity’s golden jubilee.

While 30 years have passed since then – with the Queen herself celebrating her 93rd birthday just down the road at Windsor Castle – the importance of Citizens Advice is all the more prominent in today’s complicated world.

The monarch’s words in the April 7, 1989 edition of the Maidenhead Advertiser still echo loud today: “It is so nice to think one can have trust – and someone to talk to.”

The Maidenhead office was one of the first to open at the outbreak of World War Two.

In 1936, it was decided that a council of social services in Maidenhead should be set up, comprising of organisations such as Rotary Club, British Legion and other charities.

An Information Bureau was established in 1937 and this became Citizens Advice in September 1939.

While the ‘proper’ 80th anniversary celebrations do not start until the autumn, this month marks a special period in the organisation’s long history – when the Holmanleaze offices were paid a Royal visit.

Today, Christine O’Hare is chief executive of Citizens Advice, which can be found in Marlow Road. Services are also provided from offices in Windsor and Datchet.

It provides telephone support, drop-ins and appointments to help people resolve their legal and money problems – providing free advice for those who need it.

“We are very appreciative of the financial support we have from our main funders – the Royal Borough and The Louis Baylis Trust [the Advertiser’s owner] which has allowed us to develop the service and meet the continued demand from residents,” Christine, who started at Maidenhead in 2012, said.

“The service now covers the whole borough – not just Maidenhead. In November 2015 we changed our name to Citizens Advice Maidenhead & Windsor to reflect this.”

But it is not just the name that has changed – Christine notes technological advances and the complexity of clients’ enquiries as the main areas that have added to the charity’s challenge in the last 30 years.

“Technology like everywhere else is now essential,” she explained.

“IT has allowed us to improve productivity and ensure advisers have the most up-to-date information at their fingertips.

“In the early days the advice information system was on index cards. We now have a sophisticated client management system, which enables effective case recording.

“We have 50 volunteers, 10 trustees and 13 staff (only two full time). We also have great premises, provided for us by the local authority at no cost.

“We work in a very different environment now. Over the years enquiries have become much more complex, with many clients having multiple problems, significant debts and a shortfall of funds to pay for basic necessities.

“We work very successfully with a range of partners including the Royal Borough’s revenue and benefits team, the Job Centre, Food Share and other local charities to help clients overcome these problems.

“As a result, in 2018/19, we were able to put the fantastic sum of £1,228, 827 back into the pockets of our clients.

“In 2018/19 we helped many disabled and long-term sick clients who had been unfairly turned down for welfare benefits after poorly carried out medical assessments and who were also struggling with Universal Credit.”

Thirty years ago, in the Maidenhead branch’s 1989-90 annual report it was noted that a lot was spent on debt work and raised concerns about high interest rates, ease of credit and also the looming poll tax.

The Royal Borough’s housing department came under fire too with problems arising from the purchase of council houses.

“Problems with debt and housing haven’t gone away – they still occupy much of our volunteers’ time,” Christine added.

Christine and her team are now looking ahead to the next 30 years, when further digital advances will be imminent.

But, says Christine, the support will never cease. Elderly people can often feel isolated – particularly with many government services now online.

Having someone to talk to about your financial worries – or employment, benefits and poor bureaucratic decisions – can ‘help turn lives around’.

“It’s interesting to look back over this thirty-year span and note that although many of the problems people face are still the same, the way we deal with them has become very professional thanks to the skills of our volunteers,” Christine said.

“Dealing with a high volume of enquiries by phone and email are just two examples of the many improvements in our services that have taken place in recent decades.

“We couldn’t provide this essential service to local residents without the strong support of our funders, excellent staff, the dedication of our volunteers and an exceptional trustee board.”

Visit maidenheadcab.org.uk