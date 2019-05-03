London Marathon results are in

Doug Chapman, Wooburn Green

A worker at a telecoms provider is cherishing his ‘celebrity moment’ after completing the marathon within his target.

Doug Chapman, 45, from North Croft, completed the run in three hours, 45 minutes, raising £1,456 for mental health charity Mind.

“My personal highlight was running over Tower Bridge – it was lined with supporters and such a moving moment.

“And I managed to get a celebrity moment in saying hi to Kirsty Gallagher,” he told the Advertiser.

Graham McDermott, Bourne End

One of 240 runners raising money for Parkinsons UK at the London Marathon completed the event in just over four hours.

Graham McDermott, 49, chose to run in aid of the national charity because his father suffers from the condition. He completed the run in four hours, 11 minutes.

Money raised from the marathon will fund the charity’s research to find better treatments and a cure for Parkinson’s, a degenerative neurological condition.

Visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/parkinsons-is

Lisa Collings, Windsor

A nursery teacher who works at Upton House School has completed her first and only marathon, raising almost £3,800 for a dementia charity.

Lisa Collings, 54, of Langley, completed the marathon in five hours 26 minutes, raising money for Dementia UK.

She hopes that the money will go towards Admiral nurses, specialist dementia nurses that give advice and guidance to families.

Nick Stopien, Maidenhead

After completing the race Nick Stopien was able to kick back and enjoy the rest of the race while supping a Guinness.

It was his first alcoholic beverage since February 28, he said: “It was a lovely day and it was nice to sit and watch everyone go by.”

He completed the race in three hours, 39 minutes and 56 seconds and raised £1,480 for Microphthalmia, Anophthalmia and Coloboma Support (MACS), a charity that helps support children with eye defects.

Nick has already put his name down in the London Marathon 2020 ballot along with his dad.

Leah and David Morgan, Holyport

Leah and David Morgan crossed the finishing line together with a time of seven hours and one minute.

They started the race alongside Leah’s sisters, Ruth Bowers and Naomi Corcoran, and family friend Shelley Levitt.

They have raised almost £12,600 for the Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Brighter Future Fund set up in the name of their daughter Maggie-Mae who died of leukaemia in March last year.

Leah has credited running for helping the couple to cope with the grief of losing a child.

She said: “As parents going through bereavement it’s been so important. It’s something I really want to keep up for my mental health.”

Having caught the running bug Leah said she would ‘love’ to complete another marathon and further commit to training.

She hopes to make the most of a free membership gifted to her by Maidenhead Athletics Club.

Tracy Kitchener, Maidenhead

After entering the London Marathon ballot four consecutive times, a psychiatric nurse completed her first race in five hours, 14 seconds.

Tracy Kitchener, 44, ran for the mental health charity Mind and raised £1,427.20.

She said: “All my sponsors have been incredibly generous, and I am really grateful for their donations.”

Leo Miles, Maidenhead

Leo Miles managed to complete his first marathon, clocking a time of four hours and 29 minutes.

He said the thought of the money raised in aid of The Institute of Cancer Research spurred him on when the race got tough.

His running partner Theresa Richardson got round in five hours and 28 minutes.