Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service celebrates opening of hydrotherapy pool

Parents and children at the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice were delighted to see the opening of its hydrotherapy pool.

One of the first children to dip her toe in the water at the hospice in Snowball Hill, Woodlands Park was five-year-old Pippa Wilkinson, who has a life-limiting condition.

Her mother, Danielle Wilkinson, said: “Having access to this wonderful facility means that we can take Pippa swimming, which is something we can all enjoy together.

“Pippa absolutely loves being in the water but taking her to most public swimming pools is not possible.

“Being able to give her an opportunity to enjoy the water in surroundings that can meet her needs, makes it an enjoyable time for us all.”

The opening of the pool comes after months of safety and physiotherapy training for members of the Alexander Care Team, as well as rigorous testing of the chemical and the temperature levels.

The team have also been preparing a personalised plan for each child and the numbers of staff required for their use of the pool.

Fiona Devine, CEO and co-founder of Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, said: “The smiles on the faces of the children and parents that came to try out our pool this week says it all.

“It is such a fabulous facility for our children and their families.

“As well as being used for valuable therapy sessions, it is a space that will give families the chance to have fun, relax and spend special times together, making wonderful memories.”