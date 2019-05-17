Guide to the European elections

The European elections will be taking place on Thursday next week (May 23).

A Brexit delay, possibly until the end of October, means that the UK has had to make preparations to take part in the elections, putting forward 73 members.

This election happens every five years in EU countries and voters must be registered to vote, be 18 years old or above, and be a UK, Commonwealth or citizen of an EU member state.

The UK will go to the polls on Thursday, May 23, between 7am and 10pm to elect Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and you would have received a polling card if you are registered.

The deadline to register to vote has now passed.

Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 regional constituencies across the UK, with Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor forming part of the South East region. The European Parliament is made up of 751 seats.

Ten MEPs will be elected to represent the South East and are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called ‘d'Hondt’.

This means that parties make a list of candidates, with the public voting for the party, rather than the person.

A total of nine parties are putting candidates forward, with a selection of independents also running.

Parties are: Change UK, Conservative, Green Party, Labour, Liberal Democrats, The Brexit Party, The Socialist Party of Great Britain, UK European Union Party, and UKIP.

Counting is done on a country-by-country basis, with the final results announced on Sunday, May 26 at 10pm.