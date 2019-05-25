Care UK's Ride 800 raises more than £21,000 for charity

Cyclists on an 800 mile journey experienced the hospitality of three care homes last week.

Care UK pledged to raise thousands of pounds for the Care Workers Charity, the Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer Scotland through the initiative ‘Ride 800’.

The challenge was undertaken by Andrew Knight, chief executive of residential care, Jacqui White, marketing director, and Tony Weedon, strategic programme director.

It saw the three riders visit 26 of Care UK’s most southerly and northerly homes in 15 days.

They set off from Poole, Dorset on Thursday, May 2.

On May 3 they arrived at Mountbatten Grange (below), in Helston Lane, Windsor for an evening of fine dining and a good night’s sleep.

The next day they worked up an appetite by pedalling to Queen’s Court (below) in Dedworth Road in Windsor where they had a hearty breakfast.

A musical performance from residents and team members at Clara Court (below), in Courthouse Road, Maidenhead was the treat on May 4.

Through the combined effort of the homes and the riders, more than £21,000 has been raised.

Andrew Knight said: “A big motivating factor has been the inspiring efforts of the homes we are visiting and their creativity and energies in planning special fund-raising events and activities.

“Residents and our colleagues are well known for their warm and friendly welcomes which has been key to keeping our motivation levels high.”

To sponsor the Care UK Ride 800 team go to: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CareUKRide800 and to read the team’s blog go to careuk.com/care-homes/blog/ride800