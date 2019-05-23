In pictures: Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards launch at lunch event

The Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards have officially kicked off after a launch lunch in Cookham.

A group of about 50 business figures from across the borough were present at the event at The Chartered Institute of Marketing’s Moor Hall on Friday.

The launch saw Nicola Rogers, head of commercial at Baylis Media, announce this year’s award categories along with their different sponsors.

She then introduced the key speaker, former professional rugby player and businessman Richard Parker, who will also compere the awards at the ceremony in September.

A former Wasps player, Richard was also CEO of the British Bobsleigh & Skeleton Association, successfully merging two organisations to create a new culture.

He has also created a performance lifestyle service to provide career support and advice to elite athletes. He is currently a client director at Maidenhead-based management consultancy Lane4.

Speaking after the event, Nicola said: “Richard held the audience with a very informative and engaging talk on leadership and how this fitted with the Olympic Committee, how it was absolutely imperative to set goals and ensure that the next task is to beat the previous goal. He was captivating and all who attended commented on how strong he was as a speaker and how relevant they found his content.”

This year the Maidenhead Chamber of Commerce event is being managed by Nicola, and Zoe Mitten of Lime Blue Solutions.

During the launch, Nicola encouraged businesses to enter the awards and nominate other companies – their customers and suppliers.

With more than 190 entries last year and 30 winners, she is confident that this year’s event will be an even bigger success.

There are still five categories available to sponsor at the event. If you would like more information email nicolar@baylismedia.co.uk

To enter the awards visit bit.ly/2JTBWxg