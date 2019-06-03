Sponsors Heathrow 'delighted' to be part of MaidenheMaidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

As headline sponsors of the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards, Heathrow has said it is ‘delighted to be helping celebrate yet another excellent year for local business’.

The Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce-led event is designed to recognise excellence in businesses of all sizes and industries.

Heathrow has been a sponsor of the event since it began three years ago and as well sponsoring the overall awards, it is also sponsor of the Business of the Year category.

There are 16 awards in total and companies can enter themselves in up to three different categories by going online, selecting the category and downloading the relevant application form.

Businesses can also nominate other companies and individuals by completing the online nomination form.

The deadline to enter the awards is Friday, July 19 and finalists will be announced on Monday, August 12.

Winners will then be announced at a black tie awards dinner on Friday, September 27 at Maidenhead Holiday Inn in Manor Lane.

Heathrow’s director of communications, Nigel Milton, said: “As the UK’s gateway to the world and biggest port by value, Heathrow aims to do all it can to help local businesses thrive.

“We have been keen supporters of the prestigious Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards for many years now, and we are delighted to be helping celebrate yet another excellent year for local business.”

There are still five award categories available to sponsor at the event including Best Company to Work For, Entrepreneurial Business, Business Start Up, Best Digital Business and Best Large Business.

To discuss becoming a sponsor email nicolar@baylismedia.co.uk and to find out more about the wards, enter a category or make a nomination go to bit.ly/2JTBWxg