BP petrol station upgrade approved and flats in listed Maidenhead building rejected at planning panel

A popular petrol station between Windsor and Maidenhead is set to be upgraded.

The BP Queens Head filling station in Windsor Road will be demolished and a new four-pump station will be built in its place after councillors voted to approve an application at the Maidenhead Area Development Management Panel on May 29.

The facility will also feature a new retail store, more parking spaces, electric vehicle charging points and an improved exit onto Windsor Road.

According to applicant Lewis Trevellyan, whose family owns the fuelling station, it will also create five new jobs.

Cllr Geoff Hill (TBF, Oldfield), argued in favour of the upgrade.

He said: “I have used the petrol station quite a lot, it's appalling getting out of it so I approve of the sight lines improving.

“I see this as an essential development, it's useful for these things to upgrade from time to time.

“If this site doesn’t get upgraded it will just close down and become an eyesore, and god knows what happens to it then."

Other councillors were opposed to the application because a small grassy patch on the site is greenbelt land. Cllr Leo Walters acknowledged that the land seemed insignificant, but argued that allowing development on it could set a precedent.

He said: “There is a saying that weak cases make good law.”

The panel was divided on the application, with six voting to approve it and five voting to refuse.

A total of nine applications were considered at the panel.

The panel was less enthusiastic about plans to build three flats in the Thai Spoon building in Nicholsons Lane, which is Grade Two listed.

The building is listed because historically the first floor of the building was used to stable horses. There is a set of ‘horse stairs’ inside which curve up to the first floor at a gradual incline.

Cllr Leo Walters, opposed to the application, which hoped to provide accommodation at a lower price than the average for the area, said: “This is a really unique building. There are only four listed buildings in that area and this happens to be one of them.

“The horses would stop 40 miles from London and, amazingly, climb the stairs up to the stable on the first floor.

“It’s really quite unique, which is why the officers are strongly in favour of rejecting this application.”

Councillors followed the officers' advice and rejected the application.

The panel was enthusiastic about an application to build a second floor on Marandaz House, in Cliveden Road, allowing for nine new homes to be built. Cllr Hill called the development ‘absolutely perfect’ for the area, and it was voted through.

The panel also rejected an application to open an outdoor nursery school in Bray woodland off Gays Lane.

Councillors were concerned however that with only tarpaulin for cover on rainy days and the only toilet facilities in a nearby van, the site was not suitable for a group of young children.

Meanwhile, an application by Cookham Dean Cricket Club to build a new clubhouse was unanimously approved by the panel.