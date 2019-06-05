Film promotes Royal Borough sports and bursaries awards

Young people can still apply for this year’s Royal Borough’s Arts and Sports Bursaries, supported by the Louis Baylis Trust.

Anyone aged 25 or under and involved in the arts can apply for the Arts Bursary to support their creativity, fund lessons, equipment, materials and rehearsal space.

Meanwhile the Sports Bursary Award Scheme will support young people’s achievements in sport and the Player Bursary Award will help young athletes by funding them up to £250 to achieve national, international or Olympic recognition.

The Coach Bursary Scheme acknowledges the contribution coaches make to sport and promote what they do in the borough.

There is also the Lifetime Achievement Award for those who have made a significant contribution to sport in the borough.

The bursaries are match-funded by the Advertiser’s owner, the Louis Baylis Trust.

The awards were promoted on Tuesday at a Maidenhead town hall event, where guests included Mayor Sayonara Luxton, previous bursary winners and Pat Latimer, of the trust.

Helen Preedy, sports development manager at the Royal Borough, said: “As part of the evaluation this year we have been working with Will Liney, who is a young film maker and a previous arts bursary winner, with the scheme to put together a film highlighting some of last year’s bursary winners and to use long term to promote the bursary scheme.”

The film was shown in the Desborough Suite.

Applicants have until June 21 to enter for a grant.

Visit www3.rbwm.gov.uk/info/200156/community_grants to apply.