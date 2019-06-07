Former Advertiser and Express editor among award recipients in Queen's Birthday Honours

Former Advertiser and Express editor Martin Trepte has been awarded a British Empire Medal for training young reporters and driving a number of major charitable campaigns.

Martin, 53, was editor for 20 years, having been promoted into the role after joining as a junior reporter in 1989.

In his time at the helm, Martin, who lives in Woodley, created the annual Cash for Schools programme, which saw schools collect tokens published in the Advertiser to win part of a prize fund donated by this paper’s owner, the Louis Baylis Trust.

Almost £200,000 was spent on local schools which went to educational resources like additional books or new laptops and playground equipment.

He also helped establish the Cracker Appeal, which has run for more than 20 years and helps elderly people get the chance to socialise and enjoy a meal around Christmas. It has raised £250,000 since it started.

Martin had no idea he had been nominated for the award.

“It came out of the blue,” he said.

“I got a letter a few weeks ago. It was very unexpected.

“I feel very honoured to be recognised with an award. It is a great honour.”

Martin was made news editor in the mid-Nineties before being promoted to deputy and then editor in 1997. He was a director at the paper from 2000.

He spearheaded the Great Debate in 2006, which aimed to get people to talk about Maidenhead’s future.

He has also been heavily involved in civic life. He has chaired the Maidenhead Carnival Committee, served as trustee of Maidenhead Civic Society and Maidenhead Talking Newspaper, and a member of the Rotary Club of Maidenhead.

He believed his award is a ‘reflection on the paper and the contribution to the community’ and said local papers are ‘part of the community’ and can ‘stand up’ for them.

“Above all its a recognition and endorsement of the vital role local newspapers play in the communities they serve,” he said, adding: “In local papers you don’t really achieve anything as an individual.

“Everything that gets done is the result of a team effort and I have been privileged to have always been surrounded by a great team here at the Advertiser.”

Martin gives talks and presentations, is called upon to judge competitions and has raised money for charity by running in the Maidenhead Half Marathon.

He now serves on the board at press regulator IPSO, which sets out a code of conduct and can take action against titles which breach its rules.

Other people to receive Queen's Birthday Honours

Derek Wilson - MBE

After years spent as a councillor for the Royal Borough, Derek Wilson has been nominated to receive a MBE for public and political service.

Mr Wilson is parish councillor for Holyport ward in the parish of Bray.

Until this year’s May council elections he had been borough councillor (Con, Oldfield) and chairman of the Maidenhead Development Management Panel.

Sarah Burns - OBE

For her services to disadvantaged women, Sarah Burns, 51, of Cookham Dean has been awarded an OBE.

Sarah has worked with the charity Smartworks since 2012. The charity supports unemployed women by supplying them with smart clothing for interviews and provides follow-up sets of clothing for those who get the job.

After working with the charity for three years, she set up a new Reading branch in 2015 with 60 volunteers.

In the Thames Valley area, Sarah's work has helped more than 700 people back into work. It is estimated that this equates to £6million of earned income going to the families most in need.

Jill Wright - BEM

Jill Wright will be receiving a BEM for voluntary services to athletics in Berkshire.

The 81-year-old from Ascot has implemented athletic coaching systems in school and still officiates on a regular basis – something she has done for more than 55 years.

She has attended the English School Cross Country Championships for the last 40 years and forms part of a team who organise travel and accommodation for the team. She then travels with a group of teachers who ensure the school age athletes enjoy the event and they are looked after.

She has also been president of Berkshire Schools AA and Berkshire County AA and organises track and field events.

Joanne Marie Greenidge - OBE

Joanne Marie Greenidge from Wraysbury will receive an OBE for services to Government law.

Dr Anna Keay - OBE

Dr Anna Keay, from Maidenhead, has been awarded an OBE for services to heritage.

She is the director of Landmark Trust, which restores castles, forts, towers and cottages to make them available for self-catering holidays.

Sean Richard Wheeler - OBE

Sean Richard Wheeler, from Marlow, has been rewarded with an OBE for voluntary service.

Elizabeth Dimmock - MBE

Elizabeth Dimmock, founder and CEO of Women Ahead has been awarded Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Queen.

Elizabeth, who set up Women Ahead and the Moving Ahead Group in 2014, was awarded the honour for services to gender equality.

According to the website, the company’s main goal is to improve diversity and inclusion, through the use of their research, storytelling and mentoring skills.

Elizabeth has worked as a consultant, coach and mentor for the last 16 years in companies such as HSBC as Global Head of Coaching, GP Strategies as Managing Partner, as well as IMG and KPMG.

Elizabeth’s drive to create Women’s Ahead came after she recognised the inequality of the race whilst completing the Tour De France, one week before the race in 2012.

Dr Stephen Robert Billingham - CBE

Dr Stephen Robert Billingham has been awarded Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by the Queen.

Dr Billingham was awarded the honour for his ‘services to Government owned, public and regulated companies, specifically as Chairman of Urenco UK Ltd.

According to the company’s website, Dr Billingham joined Urenco, a nuclear fuel company, as a board member in September 2009 and was later appointed Chairman of the Board in January 2016.

Some of Dr Billingham’s other positions include Chairman of Osprey Holdco Ltd, Anglian Water Group, Non-Executive Chairman of Punch Taverns Ltd, and Senior Independent Director at Balfour Beatty plc