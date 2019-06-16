Serco appointed to provide greener waste services in Royal Borough

Public services provider Serco has been appointed to provide weekly waste and recycling collections across Maidenhead and Windsor.

The new contract will continue to offer weekly waste and recycling collections including food and general waste and mixed recycling, as well as the fortnightly subscribed green waste collection service.

A new sustainable fleet of collection trucks will use hybrid technology and reduce carbon emissions by 30 per cent compared to standard vehicles.

The trucks will also have ‘whisper quiet’ electric bin lifts which will help reduce noise.

Under the new contract, recycled and garden waste will be collected together to help reduce emissions.

Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham), lead member for waste services, said: “Reducing carbon emissions and maintaining weekly collections made them a standout supplier.”