Former Royal Borough mayor looks back on time in office

Former mayor and councillor Paul Lion has said he is pleased with his time spent fulfilling civic duties.

Paul, whose family used to run the now-demolished Elva Lodge hotel in Grenfell Road for 50 years, had 450 engagements during his time as mayor – and claims a 99 per cent attendance at them. He continues to live in the Boyn Hill area, not far from his old hotel.

“There is all that going round to see people in the private sector, the public sector, you are the mayor, you represent the towns,” he said. “You are a lightning rod for the towns.”

He added: “It is different being the mayor. You are head of the corporation. You are the first citizen. This is critical.”

Paul’s two chosen charities for his year as mayor were The Royal British Legion and Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

And, as is expected of a mayor, he lent his support to a range of other charity events throughout his time in post.

Cllr Lion did not stand in May’s local elections but had represented Boyn Hill – the ward he has spent his life in – and was on the Royal Borough for eight years.

“The politics side you can get fed up with,” he said.

“The arguing and the pettiness of it at times gets you down.”

But he said he enjoyed being in a position to bring changes, even if they were fixing smaller issues like getting a street lamp repaired or a road improved.

He is now looking forward to writing a ‘potted history’ on Maidenhead Rowing Club – the sport is one of his passions – and has cribbage trials at the Conservative Club.

Paul also hopes to join a church choir somewhere.

Sayonara Luxton (Con, Sunningdale & Cheapside) was elected the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead for 2019/20 last month, with Gary Muir (Con Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) serving as her deputy.