Entry deadline approaching for Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

A ‘fantastic opportunity’ is on offer for firms of all sizes to raise their profile when the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards return this year.

The deadline for companies to enter is Friday, July 19 before the black tie ceremony at Maidenhead’s Holiday Inn in September.

With just a few weeks left before the entry door closes, the Advertiser has been speaking to companies sponsoring one of the 16 award categories.

DRG Chartered Accountants, based in King Street, will be sponsoring the Fast Growing Business category.

“We have championed the awards since their inception three years ago,” said Daniel Reid, partner at DRG.

“They represent a fantastic opportunity for local businesses, of all sizes, to raise their profile in the area.

“The Fast Growing Business award aims to recognise organisations that have seen double digit growth in terms of turnover, number of employees, or geographical expansion and who also have a robust plan for a strong financial performance going forward.

“Past winners say that the awards have provided important recognition to their teams, given a boost to business and have also helped with recruitment.

“Supporting the Fast Growing Business Award for DRG is a natural fit as we work with many fast growing companies across a range of sectors including online retail, food and beverage and tech.

“We would encourage organisations with an SL postcode to take the plunge and enter up to three of the 16 categories, free of charge.”

Fellow Maidenhead-based business Three, in Grenfell Road, is sponsoring the Best Micro Business Award.

Helen Whetton, head of new segments at Three said: “Microbusinesses are an integral part of the Maidenhead and Windsor economy, bringing diversity, energy and creativity to our community.

“Today, businesses can be run from a bedroom and make millions. People with a ‘day job’ can run their own business solely in the evenings and weekends.

“A nine-to-five working day is no longer the standard and the digitally savvy generations are changing traditional working practices every day.

“Three recently launched Three Means Business, that helps microbusinesses access an array of partners alongside Three’s mobile network.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the Best Microbusiness category.”