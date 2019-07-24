SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Wed, 24
31 °C
Thu, 25
35 °C
Fri, 26
25 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Royal Borough bin collections taking place early due to hot weather

     Bin collections accross the Royal Borough have started earlier this week due to the hot weather.

    If your bins are normally collected on Thursdays or Fridays, put them out the night before to ensure they are not missed.

     

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    Pair jailed for drug offences in Maidenhead

    Declan Tye (right) and Sebastien Ford (left)

    Pair jailed for drug offences in Maidenhead

    A police officer has highlighted how impactful stop and searches are after two men were jailed for drug offences in Maidenhead.

    2 comments

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved