Community up-cycling fashion project to start in September

Volunteers are being urged to get involved with a new up-cycling fashion project which will see people over 60-years-old share their sewing expertise with young adults in the Royal Borough.

The team will transform unwanted and outdated pieces of clothing into garments fit for a catwalk.

The project, which will start in September, aims to tackle social isolation and make young people more aware of economic and environmental issues.

The initative is facilitated by a community interest company based at Brunel University London called Give and Take Care (G&TC).

The company has set up a multi agency ‘community labs’ in Windsor and Dedworth which is made up of voluntary organisations, Thames Valley Police, Royal Borough councillors and representatives from Achieving For Children.

Together they establish what problems people in the community are facing and with the help of volunteers and assets in the community come up with a suitable project to help solve it.

Dr Gabriella Spinelli, an academic at Brunel University who co-founded G&TC with Professor Heinz Woolf said it was important to invest in local communities.

She said: “For me, investing in local communities is the way forward, it’s just trying to work together to be more democratic in the decisions we make and use better our social capital and material resources.”.

“There is more chance of buy-in and support throughout the projects if those who deliver the projects have been actively involved in identifying what community issues matter to them” she added.

The fashion project was initiated by the Windsor co-lab team and also reaches out to Slough.

Dr Sppinelli said: “We are trying to target younger adults because it’s important for them to know not to put clothes in the waste after a few uses.”

The project will be hosted by Windsor College in St. Leonards Road on Thursdays from 5-7pm.

Another G&TC project set to launch in the spring is ‘From Seed to Plate’ whereby volunteers impart their knowledge to project participants of everything from sowing seeds to harvesting the fruits, or vegetables, of their labour.

Gardeners of all ages are encouraged to volunteer and participants can be anyone who wants to take part.

From younger gardeners who would like to learn how to grow crops to those who are green fingered but might have given up their garden upon moving into a flat.

It is hoped that in time the food produced during this project will be used as part of another G&TC project – the Food Academy which focuses on cooking.

Email contact@giveandtakecare.co.uk if you are interested in getting involved.

