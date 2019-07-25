Deadline for entries to Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards today

The entry deadline for the Maidenhead and Windsor Business awards is today.

Entries for the borough-wide awards must be submitted by tonight, Friday July 26.

With the majority of nominations now submitted, the organisers are starting to get excited ahead of the ceremony on Friday, September 27.

Mike Miller, president of the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are very enthusiastic about the awards – it is always great fun and people are very proud of winning their award.

“The chamber of commerce is always something that provides gravitas to any organisation.

“We are a chamber with years of experience but with a very modern outlook on the way business is done. We talk about Maidenhead being a place to enjoy and we want to make sure that is actually true.”

Now in its third year, the Maidenhead and Windsor Business awards boasts 16 different categories, catering for businesses of different sizes and industry.

This year, the chamber has commissioned Advertiser owner Baylis Media and event management firm Lime Blue Solutions to run the event.

Last year’s sell-out ceremony was a success, with 250 people attending the black-tie dinner.

This year’s event, taking place at Holiday Inn Maidenhead, promises to be even better.

It is set to be expertly tied together by charismatic compere Richard Parker, a former Olympian turned CEO.

Mr Miller added: “The very first year it worked extremely well. Last year was better in many ways and we are pretty certain that this year will be better still.”

To enter the awards or buy a ticket for the ceremony visit www.mwbusinessawards.com/