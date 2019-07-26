SITE INDEX

    • Louis Baylis Trust: £130k given to charities and groups in latest round of donations

    The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust has announced its latest round of donations, with £130,000 set to be handed out to good causes.

    Trustees meet twice a year to award cash to community groups and charities in need around the Royal Borough.

    In its latest grants, the trust has continued its long-standing support of charities including the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service and relationship support service Relate, who received £2500 and £2000 respectively.

    Money has also been given to projects tackling loneliness and social isolation, with Mens Matters Windsor and Burnham Men in Sheds both receiving £500 donations.

    Peter Sands, chairman of the Trustees, said: “We have a list of getting on to 500 groups and it does open up your eyes to how many organisations and charities there are.

    “We’ve got a very active community locally and they really do a lot and we’re so pleased that we can lend our support.”

    Plans are already in place for how the donations will be spent, with The Salvation Army’s Maidenhead branch hoping to replace its minibus.

    The East Berkshire Executive Job Club has also been given a cash boost of £550 which will help it continue its work in guiding people back into employment.

    Jeremy Spooner, chief executive of Baylis Media, added: “The Maidenhead Advertiser celebrates its 150th Anniversary this week.

    “Over that 150 years it has not only supported the town by providing a source of trusted news and information, giving the community a voice but also  by passing over £6m to the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust.

    “There are hundreds of charities that have benefitted from the success of the Maidenhead Advertiser as recipients of grants from the Baylis Trust and it is good to see such a wide range of causes supported in the latest round of grants awarded by the Baylis Trust.”

    Donations handed out by the Louis Baylis Trust in July 2019:

    Maidenhead Music Society – £500

    Maidenhead Festival of Music, Dance & Speech – £1,000

    Beehive Pre-School – £500

    Link Foundation – £2,000

    Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum – £1,000

    Get Together Club – £285

    Maidenhead at the Movies – £2,000

    RBWM Sports & Arts Bursary – £6,000

    Maidenhead Golf Club (Juniors) – £350

    Maidenhead Rotaract Club – £500

    Target Ovarian Cancer – £1,000

    Wooburn Festival – £500

    Slough Christmas Lights – £2,500

    Rosies Rainbow – £2,000

    CLIC Sargent – £1,000

    The Sequela Foundation – £650

    Maidenhead River Swim – £1,000

    Daisy’s Dream – £500

    Mayor’s Charity – £500

    Montgomery Holloway Music Trust – £1,000

    Windsor Festival – £1,000

    Re:Charge R&R – £3,000

    Windsor & Eton Sea Cadets – £500

    Royal Windsor Rose & Horticultural Society – £500

    Shining Star Productions – £500

    Maidenhead Amateur Swimming Club – £1,000

    Windsor Parish Church – £500

    Maidenhead Club for the Blind – £1,000

    Relate – £2,000

    Maidenhead Citizens Advice Bureau – £12,500

    The Salvation Army – £4,000

    People to Places – £6,000

    SportsAble – £2,000

    Maidenhead Volunteer Bureau – £1,000

    Great Ormond Street Hospital – £1,000

    Air Ambulance – £1,000

    Maidenhead Heritage Trust – £400

    Camp Mohawk – £2,500

    Maidenhead & District Stroke Club – £600

    Maidenhead Christmas Lights Committee – £5,000

    Slough Canal Festival – £2,500

    Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames (Schools Essays) – £1,000

    Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames (Watch Out booklet) – £500

    Norden Farm Centre for the Arts – £2,500

    Cracker Appeal – £5,000

    Lions Club Swimarathon/ Charities Fair – £2,250

    Vitalise – £1,000

    Shakespeare As You Like It – £2,500

    Adult Dyslexia – £1,000

    Littlewick Green Show Society – £1,000

    Cox Green Community Association – £500

    The Dash Charity – £2,000

    Samaritans – £500

    Rotary Boundary Walk – £1,000

    Berkshire Masons Children’s Panto outing – £2,000

    Holyport Darby & Joan Club – £800

    Lions Club Prostate Event – £2,000

    Marlow Museum Centre – £500

    Men’s Matters Windsor – £500

    Maidenhead Sports & Social Club – £500

    Autism Group – £1,000

    Flackwell Heath Residents Association – £250

    The Arts Society, Maidenhead – £500

    Arbour Vale School – £500

    Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service – £2,500

    Parkinson’s UK (Slough & District) – £500

    Windsor & Eton Operatic Society – £500

    Eton Wick Village Association – £500

    Slough Community Transport – £1,000

    Windsor Horse Rangers – £1,000

    Kevin Cruise Foundation – £2,000

    Slough Horticultural Show – £500

    Burnham Youth Centre – £500

    Special People on Ice (SPICE) – £500

    Craft Coop (Maidenhead Town Show) – £1,000

    Stand Out for Autism – £1,000

    Maidenhead Methodist Church – £1,000

    Loddon District Friends of Guiding – £150

    East Berks Executive Jobs Club – £550

    Combat Stress – £500

    Windsor Baptist Church, Tree House Cafe – £1,000

    Holyport Community Trust – £2,000

    Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust – £1,000

    Marlow Youth and Community Centre – £500

    Cookham Nursery School – £500

    Polehampton Swimming Association – £1,000

    Amana’s Journey – £750

    Cantorum Choir – £500

    Pinkneys Green Football Club – £500

    Holyport Cricket Club – £500

    The Old Court – £1,000

    Autism Berkshire – £745

    Burnham Men in Sheds – £500

    Cookham Community Allotment – £732

    Hurley Village Hall – £750

    Deaf Aims – £500

    1st Taplow & Hitcham Brownies – £500

    Burnham Brownies – £500

    Lions of Windsor – £1,000

    Windsor Foodshare – £1,000

