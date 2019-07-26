Louis Baylis Trust: £130k given to charities and groups in latest round of donations

The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust has announced its latest round of donations, with £130,000 set to be handed out to good causes.

Trustees meet twice a year to award cash to community groups and charities in need around the Royal Borough.

In its latest grants, the trust has continued its long-standing support of charities including the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service and relationship support service Relate, who received £2500 and £2000 respectively.

Money has also been given to projects tackling loneliness and social isolation, with Mens Matters Windsor and Burnham Men in Sheds both receiving £500 donations.

Peter Sands, chairman of the Trustees, said: “We have a list of getting on to 500 groups and it does open up your eyes to how many organisations and charities there are.

“We’ve got a very active community locally and they really do a lot and we’re so pleased that we can lend our support.”

Plans are already in place for how the donations will be spent, with The Salvation Army’s Maidenhead branch hoping to replace its minibus.

The East Berkshire Executive Job Club has also been given a cash boost of £550 which will help it continue its work in guiding people back into employment.

Jeremy Spooner, chief executive of Baylis Media, added: “The Maidenhead Advertiser celebrates its 150th Anniversary this week.

“Over that 150 years it has not only supported the town by providing a source of trusted news and information, giving the community a voice but also by passing over £6m to the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust.

“There are hundreds of charities that have benefitted from the success of the Maidenhead Advertiser as recipients of grants from the Baylis Trust and it is good to see such a wide range of causes supported in the latest round of grants awarded by the Baylis Trust.”

Donations handed out by the Louis Baylis Trust in July 2019:

Maidenhead Music Society – £500

Maidenhead Festival of Music, Dance & Speech – £1,000

Beehive Pre-School – £500

Link Foundation – £2,000

Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum – £1,000

Get Together Club – £285

Maidenhead at the Movies – £2,000

RBWM Sports & Arts Bursary – £6,000

Maidenhead Golf Club (Juniors) – £350

Maidenhead Rotaract Club – £500

Target Ovarian Cancer – £1,000

Wooburn Festival – £500

Slough Christmas Lights – £2,500

Rosies Rainbow – £2,000

CLIC Sargent – £1,000

The Sequela Foundation – £650

Maidenhead River Swim – £1,000

Daisy’s Dream – £500

Mayor’s Charity – £500

Montgomery Holloway Music Trust – £1,000

Windsor Festival – £1,000

Re:Charge R&R – £3,000

Windsor & Eton Sea Cadets – £500

Royal Windsor Rose & Horticultural Society – £500

Shining Star Productions – £500

Maidenhead Amateur Swimming Club – £1,000

Windsor Parish Church – £500

Maidenhead Club for the Blind – £1,000

Relate – £2,000

Maidenhead Citizens Advice Bureau – £12,500

The Salvation Army – £4,000

People to Places – £6,000

SportsAble – £2,000

Maidenhead Volunteer Bureau – £1,000

Great Ormond Street Hospital – £1,000

Air Ambulance – £1,000

Maidenhead Heritage Trust – £400

Camp Mohawk – £2,500

Maidenhead & District Stroke Club – £600

Maidenhead Christmas Lights Committee – £5,000

Slough Canal Festival – £2,500

Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames (Schools Essays) – £1,000

Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames (Watch Out booklet) – £500

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts – £2,500

Cracker Appeal – £5,000

Lions Club Swimarathon/ Charities Fair – £2,250

Vitalise – £1,000

Shakespeare As You Like It – £2,500

Adult Dyslexia – £1,000

Littlewick Green Show Society – £1,000

Cox Green Community Association – £500

The Dash Charity – £2,000

Samaritans – £500

Rotary Boundary Walk – £1,000

Berkshire Masons Children’s Panto outing – £2,000

Holyport Darby & Joan Club – £800

Lions Club Prostate Event – £2,000

Marlow Museum Centre – £500

Men’s Matters Windsor – £500

Maidenhead Sports & Social Club – £500

Autism Group – £1,000

Flackwell Heath Residents Association – £250

The Arts Society, Maidenhead – £500

Arbour Vale School – £500

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service – £2,500

Parkinson’s UK (Slough & District) – £500

Windsor & Eton Operatic Society – £500

Eton Wick Village Association – £500

Slough Community Transport – £1,000

Windsor Horse Rangers – £1,000

Kevin Cruise Foundation – £2,000

Slough Horticultural Show – £500

Burnham Youth Centre – £500

Special People on Ice (SPICE) – £500

Craft Coop (Maidenhead Town Show) – £1,000

Stand Out for Autism – £1,000

Maidenhead Methodist Church – £1,000

Loddon District Friends of Guiding – £150

East Berks Executive Jobs Club – £550

Combat Stress – £500

Windsor Baptist Church, Tree House Cafe – £1,000

Holyport Community Trust – £2,000

Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust – £1,000

Marlow Youth and Community Centre – £500

Cookham Nursery School – £500

Polehampton Swimming Association – £1,000

Amana’s Journey – £750

Cantorum Choir – £500

Pinkneys Green Football Club – £500

Holyport Cricket Club – £500

The Old Court – £1,000

Autism Berkshire – £745

Burnham Men in Sheds – £500

Cookham Community Allotment – £732

Hurley Village Hall – £750

Deaf Aims – £500

1st Taplow & Hitcham Brownies – £500

Burnham Brownies – £500

Lions of Windsor – £1,000

Windsor Foodshare – £1,000