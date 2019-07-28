People to Places charity given Louis Baylis Trust grant to fund day trips

A vital service that helps transport people with mobility issues around the Royal Borough has been given £6,000 from the Louis Baylis Trust.

People to Places has been operating since 1989 and now has a legion of 30 drivers who drive people to work, hospital appointments, shopping trips or wherever they need to go.

It also runs the Shopmobility scheme which allows people to hire mobility equipment including wheelchairs and scooters from Windsor and Maidenhead town centres.

The funding from the trust will be used to help cover the charity’s operating costs and help it continue offering extra services like day trips to the seaside.

General manager Peter Haley said: “There have been times when we’ve had to take three minibuses down to the south coast and we’ve been able to do that thanks to the support from the Louis Baylis Trust. The quite substantial funding over the years has been really key to our success and we are really grateful for that.”

As well as paid staff, People to Places relies on volunteers to get behind the wheel and ferry people in need around.

Drivers are particularly required at weekends and anyone interested is encouraged to contact the charity.

Peter, 54, added: “There’s an ageing population so there’s no question about the demand, it’s just having the capacity to try and meet that.

“We’ve got some phenomenal older volunteers that are mentally active as well as physically active and we are grateful for them because they bring expertise and a can-do attitude.”

W The charity will be celebrating its 30th anniversary with a party at Fredrick’s Hotel, in Shoppenhangers Road, on October 19. Email events@people2places.org.uk for details.