Thames Valley Air Ambulance urges people to download location app

Thames Valley Air Ambulance (TVAA) has urged residents to download the free location app, what3words, to help them prepare for a medical emergency.

It is the first air ambulance in the UK to utilise the technology, which can accurately track a patient’s location, even if they are in rural areas or offline.

The app has divided the entire world into a grid of 3m x 3m squares and assigned each square its own unique three-word address.

You can discover the three words for you by pressing the current location button on the app and reading three words on the phone screen.

TVAA’s critical care paramedic Kurtis Poole said: “Accurately locating a patient is one of the most important parts of an emergency call. Without it we can’t provide any response – what3words is an incredibly simple way for 999 callers to describe their location.

“The free app works offline so the caller can find the three-word address with or without data connection. We urge you and your loved ones to download the what3words app to save us time in reaching you should you ever need our advanced medical care.”