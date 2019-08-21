In pictures: Royal Borough awards young people with £12,000 in sports and arts bursaries

More than 80 young people have received a share of £12,000 to help them further their participation in sport or the arts.

Fifty-three sports player bursaries, eight coach bursaries and 26 arts bursaries were presented by Cllr Samantha Rayner, cabinet member for culture, communities and Windsor, in Kidwells Park on Friday.

The annual bursaries, awarded by the Royal Borough, are supported by the Maidenhead Advertiser owner, the Louis Baylis Trust. Its £6,000 donation to the project has been match-funded by the Royal Borough.

At the event, which included a question-and-answer session with Team GB wrestler and wrestling coach Jit Singh Rakhra, Cllr Rayner said: “The annual awards are a wonderful time where we can invest in so many promising sportsmen and women, coaches and artists.

“Our borough is rich in brilliant sports and arts facilities and it’s vital we continue to support those who will fill these places for years to come.

“Each and every recipient deserves our support and it’s important to celebrate and

encourage the fabulous talent in our community.”

Louis Baylis Trust chairman Peter Sands said: “We don’t normally support individuals as such but of course this is a great vehicle for the trust to support a group of young people who are starting on their journey either in sports or arts.

“It’s modest support, because obviously there’s quite a lot of them but it can be very important, helping with equipment and travelling expenses or coaching, and it starts them on the path of success.”

Mr Sands said the Royal Borough has a history of sporting success as well as a vibrant arts scene.

“Obviously not everyone’s going to be an Olympian or Stanley Spencer but some of them have achieved really great results, and there are some remarkable stories of success at all sorts of levels,” he said.