In pictures: Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor pupils receive GCSE results

04:36PM, Thursday 22 August 2019
Students across the Royal Borough and Slough received their GCSE results today.
There were plenty of celebrations as teenagers held their results proudly aloft.
Here's our gallery of pupils picking up their results from our photographers Ian Longthorne and Nick Parford.
Each school has a reference number to it.
131744 - Windsor Girls'
131745 - Windsor Boys
131746 - Upton Court Grammar
131747 - Slough and Eton CE Business and Enterprise College
131748 - Newlands Girls School
131749 - Altwood School
131750 - Furze Platt Senior School
131751 - Desborough College
See our earlier live blog for details about results.
