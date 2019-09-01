East Berkshire CCG meeting to be held this month

Those interested in knowing how healthcare is improving in the area are invited to the NHS East Berkshire Clinical Commissioning Group’s annual general meeting this month.

It will take place on Tuesday, September 17 from 2pm-4pm at Windsor Racecourse in Maidenhead Road.

CCGs are NHS bodies responsible for the planning and commissioning of healthcare services for their areas.

At 3pm, when the formal part of the AGM is completed, there will be a workshop about Primary Care Networks (PCNs).

PCNs bring general practices together to work at scale.

This session will give participants the opportunity to learn more about PCNs and understand which network their practice may be part of, and feedback on what they have heard.

More information about this will be shared closer to the event.

There will be an opportunity for questions from the floor at the end of the meeting.

If you have a question, email it in advance to eastberksccg.enquiries@nhs.net

The CCG will also be tweeting from @NHSEastBerksCCG, with people on social media able to submit questions by using the hashtag #askEastBerksCCG

To register your place at the AGM, visit bit.ly/2zprV4A to sign up.