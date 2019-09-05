Thames Valley Police could recruit 600 extra police officers

Hundreds of new police officers could be recruited by Thames Valley Police , according to the police and crime commissioner.

Anthony Stansfeld has revealed that 600 new officers could be added to the force as part of the 20,000 officers that the Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced would be introduced nationwide when he became the Conservative leader in July.

Mr Stansfeld said: “My recent discussions with government continue to be positive and I have received initial estimates of 600 new officers for the Thames Valley.

“I am yet to hear the final details on this and I will continue to press the need for the Thames Valley to receive the share of officers it requires.”

Official confirmation of when the police officers will be recruited is yet to be announced, but it is expected to begin this month.

Once it starts, the recruitment will take place over three years nationwide.

To support these additions, the Government will set out plans for a national policing board, chaired by Home Secretary Priti Patel, and bringing together police leaders. The body will hold the police to account for meeting the 20,000 recruitment target.

Ms Patel said: “Officers up and down the country put themselves in danger every day to keep us safe.

“They deserve our support. The rise we’ve seen in serious violence is deeply worrying.

“An additional 20,000 officers sends a clear message that we are committed to giving police the resources they need to tackle the scourge of crime.

“This is the start of a new relationship between the Government and the police working even more closely together to protect the public.”

The police hope to hire more officers from minority backgrounds in the upcoming recruitment.

BAME people make up 14 per cent of the Thames Valley’s population, but only five per cent of TVP's police officers are non-white.

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: “We are also looking to take advantage of this ‘once in a generation’ opportunity to shift the demographics of our force to better reflect the communities that we serve

“Improving our diversity is a major focus for us and we are putting in place a positive action and engagement team that will be proactive in seeking out and recruiting the best talent in our local communities.”

TVP has also set up a new careers website as it looks to up recruitment.

Tvpcareers.co.uk displays a variety of jobs that are available in the force, from police officers and special constables to contact management and police staff.

There is also a section for transferees and re-joiners.