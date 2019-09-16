The Old Court in Windsor gifted £1,000 by the Louis Baylis Trust

A £1,000 donation from the Louis Baylis Trust will have ‘a direct and immediate impact’ on the work done by Windsor’s Community ArtSpace.

The Old Court in St Leonard’s Road is a community interest company (CIC) which provides ‘all manner of arts-based activity for the local people of Windsor and further afield’.

Owned by the Royal Borough, Martin Denny Management was awarded the tender of the building by the council in 2017 – taking over from the old Firestation Arts Centre.

Following refurbishment The Old Court opened in March 2018, providing access to the arts as well as being a community space.

Visitors have been able to enjoy music and dance performances, workshops and classes in just about every genre from classical to rave.

It has also created a platform to nurture drama and comedy talent, provided access to photography, art and sculpture, screened films, and provided opportunities to explore wellbeing, meditation and yoga.

The Louis Baylis Trust donation will be used to bring National Libraries Week to the community through its education and outreach programme – Involve Me and I Learn, Inspire Me and I Thrive.

During the week, beginning Monday, October 14, The Old Court will be working with the Royal Borough libraries and going into primary schools and engaging in literary activities and creative writing.

A book swap will also take place at The Old Court during the week and there will be performances of Michael Morpurgo’s I Believe in Unicorns on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20.

Martin Denny, director of The Old Court, said: “As a CIC, The Old Court is an organisation here for the benefit of the whole community and it aims to make as much provision in all manner of arts-based activity for the local people of Windsor and further afield.

“In order to carry out our work, it is of paramount importance that we raise the funds to do so, so that these events and arts opportunities can be made for the whole community, and accessibly so.

“That is why this grant from the Louis Baylis Trust is such great news and really does have a direct and immediate impact.

“Without such grants we simply wouldn’t be able to put on events, engage with local schools and involve people.”

Find out what is going on at The Old Court at www.oldcourt.org/sales