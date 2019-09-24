Favourite baby names for Royal Borough newborns revealed

William and Olivia topped the Royal Borough’s most popular baby names list last year.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows that 18 babies were named William, taking Oscar’s place from 2017.

A total of 13 newborns were called Olivia, which was also the most popular girl’s name in the South-east last year, when 756 babies were named as such throughout the region.

William does not feature in the South-east’s top 10 most popular names, with Oliver, George and Arthur ranking as favourites among last year’s parents.

Among girls’ names, Amelia and Ava propped up Olivia as most popular.

Nick Stripe, from the ONS, said: “Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular baby names in 2018, although there are the first signs that Oliver’s six-year reign as the number one name for boys is under threat.

“Arthur surged into the top 10 boys’ names for the first time since the 1920s, and Ada jumped into the girls’ top 100 for the first time in a century too, both perhaps inspired by characters in the BBC TV drama Peaky Blinders.

“On the flip side, the growth in the use of technology assistants in our homes may help to explain why the number of baby girls named Alexa has more than halved compared with 2017.

“Communicating with young children can be hard enough at the best of times.”