Number of complaints against Royal Borough children's services rise slightly

The number of complaints made against the borough’s children’s services have risen slightly, while the number of compliments have gone down.

Complaints against adult services have fallen but so have the number of compliments, members of the Adult, Children and Health Overview and Scrutiny Panel heard on Thursday last week.

The number of complaints against children’s services in 2018-2019 has risen to 38, up from 37 in the previous year, while compliments have gone down from 97 to 93.

For adults services, complaints have fallen from 33 to 19, while compliments have fallen significantly from 57 to 19.

Kevin McDaniel, head of schools and educational services, told the panel: “I think the trend here is that overall the number of complaints are going down.

“I suggest it’s because the services are getting better at dealing up-front with issues, we are making fewer mistakes.

“But it’s not absolutely good – there’s still room for improvement in every one of the services.”