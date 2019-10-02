SITE INDEX

    • TVP superintendent explains decision to stop publishing pictures of seized knives

    The decision by Thames Valley Police to stop publishing pictures of knives seized in amnesties was taken to protect those ‘living in fear’, according to a detective superintendent.

    Last month the force said it will stop posting images of knives or bladed articles which have been taken off the streets.

    TVP made the announcement while it was taking part in the nationwide campaign, Operation Sceptre, which aimed to raise awareness of the impact of knife crime.

    Detective Superintendent Stan Gilmour, co-ordinating the campaign for TVP, said: “The information we received was pictures of knives in the media, especially some of the ways knives are portrayed, just adds anxiety and a fear factor.

    “Given that people know what knives look like we didn’t feel that we needed to illustrate that, especially when people are living in fear and telling us it isn’t help.”

