Taeppa Trump looking for new dancers and musicians

Taeppa’s Tump NW Morris Dancer’s were busy doing what they do best last month.

The only North-west style morris team in the Royal Borough has performed in Wallingford, Swanage, and in Windsor on Saturday, September 21.

During their Windsor performance, one of their last performances outside this year, the dancers ‘made the most of the beautiful sunny autumnal weather’.

Member Helen May said: “Our three spots in the town centre were well supported.

“There was a big crowd near the Guildhall for our second one – as we were scheduled to dance just after the Changing of the Guard - which was good timing.”

The team is offering free have-a-go-taster-sessions at their Tuesday evening practices.

It is looking for female dancers – no previous experience is necessary – and musicians for their ‘lively mixed band’.

There is no need to book, anyone interested just needs to come along to one of the training sessions at Furze Platt Memorial Hall in Furze Platt Road between 8-10pm before Christmas.

To find out more call 01628 636453 or go to Facebook and search for Taeppa’s Tump North West Morris.