The Police Property Act Fund awards more than £100,000 to good causes

The Police Property Act Fund has awarded £106,733 to more than 20 voluntary and community organisations.

There were 61 applications to the current funding round with 27 organisations successful in receiving funding of between £1,000 – £6,925.

Organisations received the funding at an event at Holdsworth Hall, at the Police Training Centre in Sulhamstead, West Berkshire on Friday, September 20.

The money awarded has been recovered by the police, and the proceeds from the sale of items that cannot be returned to identified owners.

It will now be used to support the PCC’s Police and Crime Plan strategic priorities of Reducing Re-Offending and Serious Organised Crime and Terrorism.

Matthew Barber, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, said: “It was fantastic to see so many of these organisations which help our local communities at the event.

"We were delighted to be able to help these organisations, even in a modest way, to carry out their inspiring work.

"At the event we also heard from organisations which got funding last year so we could see what good use it was put to. There is some amazing work happening in our communities and we are privileged to be able to support it.”

The successful projects will receive funding to support a range of issues including domestic violence perpetrators, exploitation of vulnerable people, gangs and knife crime, offender management, public awareness and substance abuse.

Anthony Stansfeld, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, said: “Voluntary organisations play an important role in the Thames Valley.

“I am pleased to once again provide funding from the Police Property Act Fund to support a range of projects.

“The chosen organisations are working hard to support the Police and Crime Plan with reducing re-offending, serious organised crime and terrorism across the Thames Valley.

“This is an excellent way of using this funding and I look forward to seeing the outcomes.”

John Campbell, Chief Constable for Thames Valley Police, said: “I am pleased to announce that the Police and Crime Commissioner and I have awarded over £100,000 to 27 voluntary and community groups across the Thames Valley.

“This funding will help the projects to contribute to reducing reoffending in complex areas such as domestic violence, child exploitation, violent crime and substance misuse.

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact that this funding can have on our communities.”

For a full list of organisations who have been awarded funding, see Police Property Act Fund Donations 2019-2020