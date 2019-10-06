Royal Borough women tackling climate change celebrated

A celebration of women who are ‘leading the way in tackling climate change’ was held at a Thames Hotel event last week.

The venue in Ray Mead Road played host to about 30 people from the area who heard about efforts to tackle plastic pollution, support biodiversity and learn about the RBWM Climate Coalition (CEC).

The CEC was set up to address climate concerns in the borough.

The event on Thursday was hosted by Women’s Equality (WE) Party Windsor branch and organised by Deborah Mason, the WE Party candidate in the up-coming Riverside ward by-election.

Timed to coincide with Climate Strike week, the event invited four women spearheading the fight against climate change to speak and host informal question and answer sessions.

Speakers included Phoebe Ibison, campaigner for Plastic Free Maidenhead, Fiona Hewer, chair of Wild Maidenhead, Nelly Semaille, eco-entrepreneur at Filling Good, a zero waste shop based in Craft Coop, and Maria Evans, co-founder of the RBWM CEC.

Deborah Mason said: “I was delighted that so many people came out on a wet evening to learn about and to support these inspirational women who are demonstrating to us all that the fight against climate change can be fought at home, in the boardroom and in council offices.

“All it takes is the determination to make a difference, and these women have that in volumes.

“I hope to host other similar events in the future that bring the community together to tackle the important issues we face and acknowledge the role that women can play in improving our communities and our world.”