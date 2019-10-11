New chief executive at Citizens Advice Maidenhead and Windsor

The new chief executive of Citizens Advice Maidenhead and Windsor is hoping to use his experience coping with domestic abuse and mental health problems to help others in need.

Jake Morrison, 27, from Bracknell, started in his new role on Tuesday, October 1. He is also the chief executive of the Wokingham branch of the charity, which provides free support to people with legal and money worries.

Formerly a councillor at the age of 18 at his previous home in Liverpool, Jake has since worked with other charities and has said he can ‘understand how people are feeling’.

He added that he has had his own experiences with domestic abuse, as well as depression and anxiety.

He said: “You can understand what people are feeling. It is about using that personal experience.

“We are solely interested in helping people overcome their problems.

“What we know from Citizens’ Advice is that you can come in with any problem, and we will help you.

“That is the beauty of the service. We are such a unique charity. Anything you have a problem with, we have an answer.”

He added: “The team here have been fantastic, they have had a lot of change and continued to deliver high quality effective service.”

On his ambitions for the borough, Jake added: “How we support people more effectively is important.

“Although we do a great job in our services, we have to review the way we engage with people and how we provide services.

“Mental health [can] escalate problems so it is important that we get to people at the earliest stage possible.

“It is our responsibility to talk with other organisations and to know what is going on in the borough so we can more effectively help people.”

He added: “For me it is about engaging with the Louis Baylis Trust, [the Advertiser’s owner] who support the charity every year. It is about engaging with those funders and seeing what their contributions do to the charity.

“It really is about making sure we reach everybody who needs our help but continuing to develop services.”

Maidenhead and Windsor CAB operates out of offices in Marlow Road, as well as Dedworth, Woodlands Park and Windsor Library, and can be contacted online at maidenheadcab.org.uk or by calling 03444 111 444.