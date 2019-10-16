Thames Valley Police in 'decline' in key areas despite 'Good' report rating

Thames Valley Police’s performance has ‘declined’ over the last year, according to an inspector’s report of three key areas.

In a report produced at the end of last month, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) rated the force as good overall, and good in three categories: police effectiveness at reducing crime, efficiency, and legitimacy.

These are similar to last year’s report, although in 2017/18 the force was rated outstanding for efficiency.

However, the force could improve how it investigates and reports crime, it said.

In her report, the inspector, Zoe Billingham, said: “I am pleased with most aspects of Thames Valley Police’s performance in keeping people safe and reducing crime.

“But it needs to improve in some areas to provide a consistently good service.

“The force understands its communities.

“It tackles anti-social behaviour well and works closely with partner organisations to make sure it safeguards victims.

“But it needs to improve how it investigates crime through better training and more effective supervision.

“I remain concerned about the force’s performance in recording crime.

“Although it has improved since our last inspection, it has much more to do.

“My overall assessment is that the force’s performance has declined since last year.”

Some positives that the report highlighted include the work the force does in protecting vulnerable people, in future planning and in ethical behaviour.

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: “We have already taken steps to address the issues raised during the inspection.

“We are working hard to improve the quality of our investigations to ensure that we can provide justice for victims and an excellent quality of care in how we support victims through the criminal justice process.

“At a time when we are facing increasingly diverse challenges, I am pleased that the service we provide to the public has been recognised as being of good quality.

“We continue to work to improve our services in line with our ambition to deliver an excellent service and to be regarded as an outstanding police force.”