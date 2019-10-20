Alexander Devine Santa Dash returns for seventh year

Windsor will be overrun with jolly red joggers next month.

The seventh Santa Dash organised by Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service will take place on Sunday, November 24.

John and Fiona Devine created the charity in memory of their son, Alexander, who died from a rare brain tumour at the age of eight.

A five kilometre route, taking in the town’s historic sights, is accessible for everyone – pushchairs, wheelchairs and four-legged friends are all welcome.

Tickets for the event are on sale and early bird prices are available until October 31.

Prices include a Santa suit for adults and reindeer antlers for children.

All proceeds from the run will go towards supporting more than 120 children and families who use the Alexander Devine service, and the hospice in Snowball Hill, Maidenhead, which opened in June 2018.

Last year the race was the biggest to date with about 500 participants raising £19,000.

Organiser and community fundraiser Julia Philipson said: “This is just the most joyful fun event leading up to Christmas in Windsor and we are so grateful to everyone that signs up to join in the fun – it creates such great awareness and funds at Christmas time for our local charity and the families we support.”

Tickets are limited and can be found at alexanderdevine.org/2019/08/ santa-dash-2019/