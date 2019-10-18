Tickets still available for Monsters Ball which will launch new charity

A Halloween-themed ball will launch a new charity this month – and there are still tickets available for anyone looking to have a spooktacular evening.

The Monsters Ball will raise money for Maggie-Mae’s Lighthouse, which became a registered charity in July.

It was founded by Leah and David Morgan in the name of their 18-month-old daughter, Maggie-Mae, who died of leukaemia in March last year.

The black tie event to mark the toddler’s third birthday will take place at the Harte and Garter Hotel in Windsor on Saturday, October 26 from 6.45pm-1am.

Leah said people can interpret the theme as they like but she expects it to be ‘very glamorous’ with masks and fancy facepaint.

Last year the couple, from Holyport, held Maggie Mae’s Big Red Birthday Ball in September, two days after the toddler would have celebrated her second birthday.

Leah and David, who are also parents to Maison, 17, and 15-month-old India-Mae, spent Maggie-Mae’s third birthday, on September 13, with loved ones.

Leah said: “The family got together and we released some red balloons in Holyport Park – she loved Holyport Park.”

Although the couple are still grieving, and milestones like birthdays magnify their loss, organising the ball has brought some comfort.

Leah said: “We’ve had some lovely support as always. It’s amazing how Maggie has brought the community together in so many ways, and it’s really quite uplifting because it is such a hard time.”

She added: “She can’t be here physically but we can create her presence in a different way which is so special for us and quite healing.”

The Monsters Ball includes a welcome drink reception, a three-course meal with wine on the table, a live auction and Motown DJ set.

Leah said: “It’s a great opportunity to get dressed up and get involved in Halloween and spend some time with friends in a fun atmosphere.”

People interested in the auction prizes but who can’t make the ball can still enter a maximum proxy bid online up to October 25.

Prizes include the hire of a yacht for 11 people for three nights - including four crew, and Star Wars merchandise signed by puppeteer Brian Herring, who operates the droid BB8 – he will also be providing a recorded message on the night.

Tickets to the ball can be purchased for £44 at tinyurl.com/y35b2s9b.

The by proxy auction will go live at 10am today with more items added in the run-up to the event – it can be found at tinyurl.com/ yykwn2ad

There is also the chance to win a weekend city break for two at tinyurl.com/y6spn5pl

For more information see the Mighty Maggie-Mae Facebook page.