Former council leader Simon Dudley applies to become hometown parliamentary candidate

Former council leader Simon Dudley has joined the race to become a candidate for a seat in Parliament.

The ex-Riverside Tory councillor, who resigned suddenly last month, tweeted his announcement last night and will aim to be selected to stand for the Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner seat held by the outgoing Conservative Nick Hurd MP ahead of an anticipated general election.

He said: “There is something very special about applying to be the MP for the place where you grew up. This Parliament needs a serious refresh #GetBrexitDone.”

Mr Dudley is acting chairman of Homes England, a government agency designed to drive forward new housing, and was borough leader for three and a half years.

His tenure saw major construction projects either start or gain planning approval as part of Maidenhead’s regeneration but he was unable to complete the Borough Local Plan development guide and the council’s financial management has been criticised by a public finance accountancy firm.