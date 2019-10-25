Royal Borough hospital land earmarked for housing in Borough Local Plan

Concerns were raised after the Borough Local Plan revealed that land at two of the borough’s hospitals had been chosen for housing developments.

Presented at an extraordinary council meeting on Wednesday, the updated plan had earmarked land at King Edward VII hospital for 47 homes and a 54-home development at St Mark’s Hospital in Maidenhead.

Opposition councillors expressed concern that this could result in a shortage of services, but Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill), cabinet member for health and mental health, assured members that healthcare provision would not change at either hospital.

He said: “There is no plan to reduce any of the services. It’s very important to put that on the record.”

The East Berkshire Clinical Commissioning Group said it hoped to use the proceeds from the sale of parts of the hospitals to improve the sites.

A spokeswoman said: “We would like to reassure local people that the hospitals will continue to provide clinical services from their current locations.”

No agreement has been made to sell or upgrade the two hospital sites, she added.