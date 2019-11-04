Film and memorabilia fair at Oakley Court to take place on Sunday

A special guest at an upcoming film and memorabilia fair will be a descendant of Dracula author, Bram Stoker.

The Oakley Court Film and Memorabilia fair, which will feature the Irish author’s great grand nephew, will take place on Sunday, November 10.

Held at The Oakley Court Hotel - which is ‘synonymous with film and film making’ – it is the third fair organised by Harry Malcolm and Mark Hochman.

As well as dealers selling all manner of film memorabilia, from posters to toys, and photos to lobby cards, Dacre Stoker, as a historian of Bram, Dracula and Transylvania, will be holding a Q&A.

Testament to the intrigue still surrounding the iconic Gothic horror novel more than 120 years after it was first published in 1897, Dacre holds the sessions around the world.

An author himself, he will also be meeting and greeting attendees and available for selfies and signings - including of his latest book, Dracul, which will be on sale on the day.

To mark the event Graham Humphreys, who created the artwork for 1985 slasher film A Nightmare on Elm Street, has been commissioned to design a limited-edition poster which will cost £15.

Numbered and signed by Graham, the poster will feature Oakley Court Hotel and some of the original Hammer Horror films shot there, including Dracula and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Other special guests include Oakley Court historian, Jake Roche, and Leigh Took – a famous film and model maker who has worked on classics including Clash of the Titans, Alien and The Da Vinci Code.

Hammer horror film fan, Andy Ellis, will be giving free guided tours of the hotel grounds showing where films have been staged, and Excalibur Auctions, will be on-hand to give free valuations of any memorabilia people bring along.

Organiser, Harry said: “It’s a great opportunity to come down to a memorabilia fair to meet some special guests, who don’t often do the memorabilia circuit, and have a look at a fantastic hotel which is synonymous with film and film making.

“Back in the day it was the offices for hammer horror.”

The fair is from 10am-4pm. Entry is free for under 16s and students, and £10 for adults – but bringing along a cut-out of this article from The Advertiser will reduce the cost to £5.

Full price tickets can be bought in advance at www.vintagemovieposters.co.uk. Find out more at the Oakley Court Facebook page.