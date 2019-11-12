SITE INDEX

    • Thames Valley Air Ambulance call-outs surge by 110 per cent

    Thames Valley Air Ambulance has revealed its call-outs to help patients in desperate need more than doubled in the past year.

    The emergency medical provider attended 1013 incidents in the Thames Valley Region from October 1, 2018 to September 30.

    This represented a 110 per cent increase compared to the previous 12 months.

    Crews were dispatched to help 144 patients in Maidenhead, 216 in Slough and 90 in Windsor.

    The charity said its increased service was enabled by its decision to become an independent health care provider.

    Thames Valley Air Ambulance recruited 11 paramedics and added four critical care response vehicles following the switch.

    Chief executive Amanda McLean said: “I’m incredibly proud of the fact we have cared for so many more patients and I’m very grateful to our crew and staff who have worked so hard to make this possible.

    “Patients are at the heart of everything we do and we are continually striving to improve the care we provide.”

    • be_ transparent

      20:08, 12 November 2019

      The air ambulance is a key part of our emergency response. It is ridiculous in this day and age that this service isn't an integral part of the NHS, and is instead a charity. Well done to all involved in the Air Ambulance.

