Charity news: Santa runs galore this weekend

TOWN CENTRE: The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice pop-up charity shop is opening tomorrow (Friday) in the former Next unit in the Nicholsons Centre.

The shop will open every Friday and Saturday for the remainder of November and every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in December, up to Saturday Decem-ber 21.

New and nearly-new toys, games, books and gifts will be for sale.

BERKSHIRE: A bereavement charity has been awarded £500 from a housebuilder to support its service.

Daisy’s Dream provides professional support and advice to children and families facing, or following, the death of someone close to them.

CALA Homes launched the CALA Community Bursary in Maidenhead earlier this year and invited organisations, charities and groups to apply for a share of £2,000.

Daisy’s Dream was chosen as a recipient, with the money paying for 10 one-to-one sessions with schoolchildren in the Maidenhead area.

Visit www.daisysdream.org.uk

ROYAL BOROUGH: Lion and cub sculptures displayed across the borough are to be auctioned for charity next week.

Thirty-one lions and seven cubs are being sold at the Runnymede-on- Thames Hotel on Thursday, November 28, by auctioneer Hugh Creasy and host Tim Brooke-Taylor.

The animals have been on display in the streets of Windsor and Maidenhead as part of a public art trail.

There will also be entertainment from Lion King singer David Albury.

For tickets and information, visit www.lionsofwindsor.org or email auction@lionsofwindsor.org

DORNEY: A 5k festive run at Dorney Lake will be raising money for an Alzheimer’s charity on Sunday morning.

The Alzheimers Dementia Support run, which starts at 10.45am, will raise money for people with dementia in the Royal Borough, as well as their carers and families.

Visit bit.ly/2MWw9rX to sign up.

WINDSOR: Jolly red joggers will be descending on Windsor this weekend.

The seventh Santa Dash organised by Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service will take place on Sunday.

A 5k route, taking in the town’s historic sights, is accessible for everyone – pushchairs, wheelchairs and four-legged friends are all welcome.

Proceeds will go towards supporting more than 120 children and families who use the Alexander Devine service, and the hospice in Snowball Hill, Maidenhead.

Last year the race was the biggest to date with about 500 participants raising £19,000.

Visit bit.ly/2KAD1cY for tickets.

FURZE PLATT: A ladies choir will raise money for a charity helping young carers and vulnerable children next week.

The Tuesday Singers will be performing a concert at St Peter’s Church , St Peter’s Road, on Saturday, November 30 at 7.30pm. The Cookham Handbell Ringers will be guest artists.

Tickets, costing £12, are available from the Box Office on 01628 522854 or can be purchased on the door.

Proceeds will go to the Honeypot Children’s Charity.