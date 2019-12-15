Organisations benefitting Royal Borough residents get share of £50,000

Good causes in the Royal Borough have shared a £50,000 windfall in time for Christmas, thanks to the Prince Philip Trust Fund.

Set up in 1977 to thank the Duke of Edinburgh for his service to the community, the trust makes donations to not-for-profit organisations and projects that serve the residents of the borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

Around half of the 43 grants distributed have gone to projects that help vulnerable people or those at particular risk of exclusion from mainstream education.

These include the Baby Bank, a Windsor-run charity providing essential supplies to new parents in need of support and the national charity Whizz Kids, which provides new equipment for children living with disabilities.

Windsor Rugby Club, Pinkneys Green Cricket Club and Datchet Sea Scouts will also benefit from this round of funding.

A number of schools will also receive funds to support a variety of theatrical projects, the purchase of sports equipment, updating playground provision and improving literacy.

Ross Wilson, treasurer and trustee of the Prince Philip Trust Fund, said: “I have been able to see firsthand how these grants make a real and positive difference to so many people.

“As we grow our funds, through investments and fundraising, we hope to support more and more residents in the future, and help our community to continue to thrive.”

Applications for support can be made online at www.theprincephiliptrustfund.org

The trust’s focus is on supporting projects in the borough involved in developing children and young people, those in social need, sport and disability, physical and mental health, the elderly and the arts.