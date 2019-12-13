General election 2019: Photos from Maidenhead, Windsor and Beaconsfield counts

It was a good night for the Conservatives as they held onto Maidenhead, Windsor and Beaconsfield constituencies.

Theresa May received 32,620 votes ahead of Liberal Democrat candidate Joshua Reynolds in second place with 13,774 votes, however her majority was down from 2017.

Windsor's Adam Afriyie retained his seat with 31,501 votes after facing competition from Liberal Democrat candidate Julian Tisi, who received 11,422 votes, Labour candidate Peter Shearman with 8,147 votes, and Independents David Buckley and Wisdom Da Costa with 508 and 376 votes respectively. His majority is 20,079

In Beaconsfield Conservative candidate Joy Morrissey won with 32,477 votes, resulting in a majority of 15,712.

Dominic Grieve lost the seat he had held for more than two decades. The independent candidate, who lost the Tory whip earlier this year, received 16,765 votes.

