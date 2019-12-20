New Year events in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

Still deciding what to do for New Year? We have compiled a list of some events happening across the region.

Windsor

Over 35s, 40s and 50s disco party at the Harte and Garter Hotel.

Doors open at 9pm with DJ Ken Rolph playing music until 2am in High Street. Tickets start from £30 with an optional buffet and overnight stay.

For more information and to book your ticket email: info@dance-parties.co.uk

Masquerade Ball at Fuzzy Bear

Start the new decade off with laughter at Fuzzy Bear’s comedy show and after party in Goswell Hill.

Featuring a variety of comedians, doors open at 6:45pm with an after party until 3am. Tickets start from £22.

For more information and to book your ticket visit www.wegottickets.com/event/487263

New Year’s Eve Milonga with Thames Valley Tango

Tango the night into 2020 at Old Windsor Memorial Hall in Straight Road with Thames Valley Tango.

Tickets are £20 and paid on door.

Visit www.thamesvalleytango.co.uk/tango-events/new-years-eve-milonga/ for more information.

Maidenhead

New Year’s Eve Hoedown at Norden Farm.

Join ceilidh and barn dance band Cut a Shine for an evening of music and all types of barn dancing on the Courtyard Theatre dance floor in Altwood Road.

Featuring special guests Stompin' Dave and 'Hippy Joe' Hymas of Hayseed Dixie.

Tickets are £25.

For more information and to book your ticket visit www.ents24.com/maidenhead-events/norden-farm-centre-for-the-arts/new-years-eve-hoedown-at-the-farm-2019/5923446

New Year’s Eve Party with Annie Lennox tribute at Thames Riviera Hotel

Welcome the New Year in with a four course meal and Annie Lennox tribute in Bridge Road.

Tickets are £65 per person.

For more information and to book your ticket visit thamesriviera.com/christmas-2019/new-years-eve/ for more information and to book your ticket.

New Year’s Eve Party at Smokey’s

Doors open at 8pm with food running until 2am with music from the amazing DJ Lee Shaw and Cut Up Boys.

Tickets are £5.

For more information and to book your ticket visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/smokeys-new-years-eve-2019-tickets-85891633187

Slough

Masquerade Ball New Years' Eve Party at Copthorne Hotel.

Enjoy a five course meal, photo booth, live link to Big Ben and London fireworks in Cippenham Lane.

Tickets start from £30.

For more information and to book your ticket visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/new-years-eve-party-masquerade-ball-tickets-79340522639

Dinner and Dance at Haveli Conference and Banquet

Bring in the New Year with a three-course meal, unlimited soft drinks and DJ & Live Dhol Beats in High Street.

Children’s tickets are £25 and adult tickets are £45.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/new-years-eve-ball-2019-tickets-80672145559

Marlow

Gala Ball at Crowne Plaza Marlow Hotel.

See out the old and bring in the new with a glass of bubbly and canapes on arrival and a five-course meal, following with a disco and fireworks finale in Fieldhouse Lane.

Tticket are £99 and the event is over 21s only.

For more information and to book your ticket visit www.cpmarlow.co.uk/new-years-eve-gala-ball-menu