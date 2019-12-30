Thousands raised through good causes for Advertiser Cracker Appeal

Thousands of pounds have been distributed to charities around the area thanks to an appeal run by the Advertiser.

The ’Tiser’s Cracker Appeal raised £7,800 this year, which has been distributed to 36 charities and organisations from Maidenhead and the surrounding areas this Christmas, benefitting 2,307 people.

Representatives from a variety of charities met with members of Baylis Media Ltd, the Advertiser publisher, at the Magnet Leisure Centre last Thursday for a ceremony.

The money will be used by the organisations to fund Christmas parties as well as other outings and activities throughout 2020.

Jason Baylis, chairman of Baylis Media, said: “The Cracker appeal was set up by the Advertiser 24 years ago to help local charities, groups

for the elderly and children’s organisations around Maidenhead such as Thames Valley Adventure Playground.

“As well as funding Christmas parties the money raised also allows them to go on day trips and hold various events throughout the year.

“It really does make a

positive difference to people’s lives.

“For the majority of the organisations involved this just wouldn’t be possible without the support from our appeal.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to support the local community and hopefully make a difference to people's lives during the festive season.”

A large portion of the money raised by this year’s fund came from the Cracker Challenge, which took place at the Magnet Leisure Centre on Tuesday, December 10.

Businesses from around Maidenhead, including the Advertiser, fielded teams that faced off in a variety of sports activities and a quiz.

As well as the money raised from the appeal, 17 of the organisations were also given a Christmas turkey by Cookham-based business Copas Traditional Turkeys.

Jason said: “Baylis Media Ltd would like to thank its staff for helping to organise and support the appeal

as well as the Magnet Leisure Centre for running the winter challenge and the Shanly Foundation for its ongoing support.

He also extended his thanks to Copas Traditional Turkeys and Legacy Leisure.