Swim disco raises more than £600 for families in Ethiopia

A fundraising disco went down with a splash this weekend as children partied at Windsor Leisure Centre.

The swim disco, which was opened by Olympic gold medallist Adrian Moorhouse, raised more than £600 which will go towards the most disadvantaged families in a town in Ethiopia.

At the end of last year The Advertiser teamed up with Legacy Leisure and Sarah Parfitt, an ambassador for Partners for Change (PFC) Ethopia, to help the charity reach its fundraising goal.

The money will provide 30 mums in Gende Tesfa, Ethiopia, with business training to allow them to provide for their families, and also fund a breakfast club for the disadvantaged children at the school in the village.

Sarah Parfitt, who lives in Cookham, said her two sons Jack and Joshua invited school friends to the party to help raise money.

She said: “The kids loved every minute of the swim disco – such a fun-filled night organised by our magnificent ambassadors.

“I am so proud of them all. Steve Backshall very kindly sent some autographed photos to thank our junior PFC Ethiopia team.

“One of the best parts of this project is seeing our junior ambassadors’ insatiable enthusiasm - they have tirelessly fundraised over the last five years and they have learnt an enormous amount about life in Ethiopia.”

She thanked Atul Pathak from APPT corporation. The Homemade Cake company for donating the food, Jonny Walker from Legacy Leisure and Caroline Field for photographing the event.

To donate to the charity, visit bit.ly/34zRnS5